

Sony Pictures has tapped 22 Jump Street writer Rodney Rothman to direct an upcoming 21 Jump Street Female Spinoff movie.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Rodney Rothman

Screenwriter: Rodney Rothman

Cast: Unknown

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Sony Pictures has tapped “22 Jump Street” writer Rodney Rothman to direct an upcoming “21 Jump Street Female Spinoff” movie. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum starred in the hit action-comedy “21 Jump Street,” based on the late 80s television series. The story centered on two young police officers assigned to go undercover and investigate a drug ring at a local high school.

