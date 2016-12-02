21 Jump Street Female Spinoff
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Sony Pictures
Genre: Action, Comedy
Director: Rodney Rothman
Screenwriter: Rodney Rothman
Cast: Unknown
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Sony Pictures has tapped “22 Jump Street” writer Rodney Rothman to direct an upcoming “21 Jump Street Female Spinoff” movie. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum starred in the hit action-comedy “21 Jump Street,” based on the late 80s television series. The story centered on two young police officers assigned to go undercover and investigate a drug ring at a local high school.