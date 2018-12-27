A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Susan Kelechi star in Sony’s Mister Rogers movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers aka Mister Rogers, the host of the beloved children’s TV show, ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ (1968).
Release Date: October 18, 2019
Studio: Sony Pictures
Genre: Biography, Drama, Comedy
Director: Marielle Heller
Screenwriter: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster
Cast: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Sakina Jaffrey, Carmen Cusack, Noah Harpster, Maddie Corman
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: FB.com/ABeautifulDayMovie
Plot Summary
For over 30 years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer, was beamed into homes across America in his beloved show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Sony Pictures “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” tells the story of Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), the honored host and creator of the popular children’s television program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. In this heart-warming story, a cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys) begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.