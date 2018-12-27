Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Susan Kelechi star in Sony’s Mister Rogers movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers aka Mister Rogers, the host of the beloved children’s TV show, ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ (1968).

Release Date: October 18, 2019

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Biography, Drama, Comedy

Director: Marielle Heller

Screenwriter: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Sakina Jaffrey, Carmen Cusack, Noah Harpster, Maddie Corman

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: FB.com/ABeautifulDayMovie

Plot Summary

For over 30 years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer, was beamed into homes across America in his beloved show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Sony Pictures “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” tells the story of Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), the honored host and creator of the popular children’s television program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. In this heart-warming story, a cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys) begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

Movie Trailers