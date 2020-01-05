A Quiet Place 2

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou star in the horror thriller A Quiet Place Part II. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Watch the official trailer below!

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: John Krasinski

Screenwriter: John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, John Krasinski

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In “A Quiet Place: Part II,” following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Movie Trailers