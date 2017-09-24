A Star is Born
Stephani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) and Bradley Cooper star in Warner Bros.’ remake of A Star is Born. A country music star helps a young singer find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.
Release Date: May 18, 2018
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Music, Drama, Romance, Comedy, Remake
Director: Bradley Cooper
Screenwriter: Will Fetters, Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth
Cast: Stephani Germanotta (Lady Gaga), Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Bonnie Somerville
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Jackson Maine (Cooper), a country music star on the brink of decline, discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jackson coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.