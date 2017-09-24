

Stephani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) and Bradley Cooper star in Warner Bros.’ remake of A Star is Born. A country music star helps a young singer find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

Release Date: May 18, 2018

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Music, Drama, Romance, Comedy, Remake

Director: Bradley Cooper

Screenwriter: Will Fetters, Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth

Cast: Stephani Germanotta (Lady Gaga), Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Bonnie Somerville

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Jackson Maine (Cooper), a country music star on the brink of decline, discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jackson coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

