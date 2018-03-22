

Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Eleanor Worthington-Cox star in the stunt-comedy Action Point. Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics.

Release Date: June 1, 2018

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Director: Tim Kirkby

Screenwriter: John Altschuler, Johnny Knoxville

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Eric Manaka, Dan Bakkedahl,

Johnny Pemberton, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Susan Yeagley

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.’s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops – and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.

Movie Trailers

Action Point Trailer

