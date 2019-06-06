Ad Astra Trailer: Brad Pitt Embarks on a Space Odyssey

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for James Gray’s sci-fi space odyssey Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and Tommy Lee Jones. Watch the trailer in the player below!

In the film, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Directed by James Gray from a script by Gray & Ethan Gross, ‘Ad Astra’ debuts in theaters on September 20 from Walt Disney Studios.