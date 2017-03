20th Century Fox has debuted a new trailer for! Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created with a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. Watch the new trailer below!

Katherine Waterston, Micahel Fassbender, Demian Bichir, Danny McBride and Jussie Smolett star in the Prometheus sequel and Alien prequel.



Alien: Covenant – Trailer

Comments

comment count