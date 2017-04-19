American Assassin
Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan star in the action thriller American Assassin, based on the novel by Vince Flynn.
Release Date: September 15, 2017
Studio: Lionsgate, CBS Films
Genre: Action, Thriller, Adaptation
Director: Michael Cuesta
Screenwriter: Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz
Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: cbsfilms.com/American-Assassin
Plot Summary
AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.
