

Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright star in the crime drama American Made. A pilot is unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Release Date: September 29, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Doug Liman

Screenwriter: Gary Spinelli

Cast: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, Jayma Mays

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In Universal Pictures’ American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history. Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

Movie Trailers



American Made – Trailer

Comments

comment count