Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Piper Perabo star in Millennium Films action sequel Angel Has Fallen, the third installment of the studios "Has Fallen" trilogy.



Gerard Butler reprises his role as formidable Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the follow-up to London Has Fallen (2016) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013). The third film in the series follows Mike Banning (Butler) as he becomes the target of a terrorist attack, this time while mid-flight on Air Force One.

The film was directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Snitch) and written by husband-and-wife screenwriting team Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt. Rothenberger and Benedikt created the “Has Fallen” film series.

The cast includes Gerard Butler (Hunter Killer), Morgan Freeman (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip), Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Holt McCallany, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson and Sapir Azulay.

‘Olympus Has Fallen’ grossed 170.3 million worldwide while the sequel ‘London Has Fallen’ earned $205.8 worldwide. Angel Has Fallen will be released in theaters by Focus Features in 2019.

