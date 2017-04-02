

Watch the official Annabelle: Creation trailer, starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson. In theaters August 11, 2017

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote “Annabelle.” Produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, the film stars Stephanie Sigman (“Spectre”), Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Lulu Wilson (upcoming “Ouija 2,” “Deliver Us from Evil”), Philippa Anne Coulthard (“After the Dark”), Grace Fulton (“Badland”), Lou Lou Safran (“The Choice”), Samara Lee (“Foxcatcher,” “The Last Witch Hunter”), Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV’s “Without a Trace”) and Miranda Otto (Showtime’s “Homeland,” “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy)

