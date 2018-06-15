New Aquaman Photos Reveal Black Manta, Ocean Master, Queen Atlanna

Take a look at new photos from director James Wan’s live-action Aquaman, based on the DC characters.

In the photos: Aquaman (Jason Momoa) storms a submarine under attack by pirates. Curry and Mera (Amber Heard) embark on a quest on the surface world. High-seas mercenary Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) tackles a prototype for his super suit. Aquaman faces off with his ambitious half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson) who wants to declare war on the surface world. Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) protects a young Arthur Curry.

