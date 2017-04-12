

Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and Sofia Boutella star in the action-thriller Atomic Blonde, based on the Oni Press graphic novel series The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart.

Release Date: July 28, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adaptation

Director: David Leitch

Screenwriter: Kurt Johnstad

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Toby Jones, Bill Skarsgård

Running Time: 1 hr 55 min

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: AtomicBlonde.com

Plot Summary

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

