Atomic Blonde
Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and Sofia Boutella star in the action-thriller Atomic Blonde, based on the Oni Press graphic novel series The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart.
Release Date: July 28, 2017
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Action, Adaptation
Director: David Leitch
Screenwriter: Kurt Johnstad
Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Toby Jones, Bill Skarsgård
Running Time: 1 hr 55 min
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: AtomicBlonde.com
Plot Summary
The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
Movie Trailers
Atomic Blonde – Trailer 2
Atomic Blonde – Red Band Trailer