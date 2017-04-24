Avatar 4
Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver star in Avatar 4. 20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment have announced a Dec. 20, 2024 release date for the fourth installment of James Cameron’s Avatar saga. Worthington and Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri with James Cameron directing the CGI 3D fantasy-adventure.
Release Date: December 20, 2024 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel
Director: James Cameron
Screenwriter: Josh Friedman, James Cameron
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: AvatarMovie.com
Plot Summary
James Cameron’s AVATAR continues with this fourth installment. AVATAR 4 will take viewers on a fantastic new journey of awe-inspiring alien worlds and epic battles all through the eyes of Jake Sully, a former Marine confined to a wheelchair, reborn in his avatar form. AVATAR 4 will possibly dive beneath the oceans of Pandora, and explore neighboring moons with plans to push the boundaries of CGI and digital 3-D technology.
Movie Trailer
Avatar 4 Trailer (TBA)