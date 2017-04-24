

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver star in Avatar 5. 20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment have announced a Dec. 19, 2025 release date for the conclusion of James Cameron’s Avatar saga.

Release Date: December 19, 2025 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel

Director: James Cameron

Screenwriter: Josh Friedman, James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: AvatarMovie.com

Plot Summary

James Cameron’s AVATAR saga concludes with this fifth installment. AVATAR 5 will take viewers on a fantastic new journey of awe-inspiring alien worlds and epic battles all through the eyes of Jake Sully, a former Marine confined to a wheelchair, reborn in his avatar form. AVATAR 5 will possibly dive beneath the oceans of Pandora, and explore neighboring moons with plans to push the boundaries of CGI and digital 3-D technology.

Movie Trailer

