Watch the official trailer for Avengers: Endgame aka ‘Avengers 4’, the 21st Marvel Studios film. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, in this final chapter, the Avengers make a last stand against Thanos, the cosmic villain who eliminated half of the population on Earth with a snap his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet. See the international release dates. Watch the official trailer now, below.

Release Date: April 26, 2019 | International Release Dates

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel, Adaptation

Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Marvel Studios “Infinity War” saga concludes with “Avengers: Endgane.” In this final chapter, the Avengers make a last stand against Thanos, the cosmic villain who eliminated half of the population on Earth with a snap his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet. “Endgame” is based on the six-issue “Infinity War” comic book limited series published by Marvel Comics in 1992. Marvel Studios began this Marvel Cinematic Universe journey back in 2008. The epic conclusion to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us.

Movie Trailers

Avengers 4: Endgame Trailer