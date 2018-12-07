Avengers 4: Endgame Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Avengers: Endgame aka ‘Avengers 4’, the 21st Marvel Studios film. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, in this final chapter, the Avengers make a last stand against Thanos, the cosmic villain who eliminated half of the population on Earth with a snap his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet. See the international release dates. Watch the official trailer now, below.

Avengers: Infinity War - Part 2 movie posterRelease Date: April 26, 2019 | International Release Dates
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel, Adaptation
Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo
Screenwriter: Unknown
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Marvel Studios “Infinity War” saga concludes with “Avengers: Endgane.” In this final chapter, the Avengers make a last stand against Thanos, the cosmic villain who eliminated half of the population on Earth with a snap his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet. “Endgame” is based on the six-issue “Infinity War” comic book limited series published by Marvel Comics in 1992. Marvel Studios began this Marvel Cinematic Universe journey back in 2008. The epic conclusion to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us.

Movie Trailers

Avengers 4: Endgame Trailer

News

