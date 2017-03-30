Avengers Director Joss Whedon to Helm Batgirl Movie



DC’s ‘Batgirl’ is getting her own standalone movie from a Marvel filmmaker. Avengers: Age of Ultron writer/director Joss Whedon is nearing a deal to write, direct, and produce a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros.

Variety is reporting that the movie will also feature other characters from the world of Gotham.

The annocement comes after the box office success of Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Batman Movie that featured Batgirl / Barbara Gordon (voiced by Rosario Dawson) in a prominent role.

Batgirl first appeared in DC Comics in 1967 as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon in “The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl!” by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino.

Whedon is familar with superheroine genre. He created Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dollhouse, a short lived TV series centered around a strong female protagonist.

‘Batgirl’ is intended to be part of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe that began with Man of Steel, includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, its upcoming films Wonder Woman, Justice League and Aquaman.

The studio is also developing a Suicide Squad sequel and Gotham City Sirens, a spinoff to ‘Suicide Squad’ with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn character; The Batman, starring Ben Affleck with Matt Reeves directing; a Shazam film and a Black Adam spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson.

Comments

comment count