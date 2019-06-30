Avengers: Endgame DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Details

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment have officially announced they will release the superhero blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K. Avengers: Endgame will be released on Digital July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand August 13.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Josh Brolin returns as the film’s infamous villain, Thanos.

Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) from an original screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Fans who bring home Avengers: Endgame will gain hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is available for pre-order on Digital | DVD | Blu-ray | 4K at Amazon.com.

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital: