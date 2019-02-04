Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl Spot Assembles Remaining Heroes

Some People Move On, But Not the Avengers in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Big Game Spot.

Marvel Studios has released the Super Bowl spot for Avengers: Endgame featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle and Karen Gillan. During Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans were treated to a brand-new teaser of what they can expect from Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when it hits theaters on April 26.

While we’re still not over the loss of Captain America’s luscious beard, his smooth bare faced lets us know how dire the situation in the upcoming “Avengers” film is. Just look at that tense jawline.

In what appears to be a grief support group, many are in search of ways to move on from the loss of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But not for our remaining heroes. What we see is a montage of glimpses of those who were leftover preparing for their biggest fight yet.

See the culmination of the last decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when “Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.