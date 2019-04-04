Avengers: Endgame Trailer 3: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Confront Thanos Again

In a little over three weeks, we’ll witness the culmination of the last decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

It’s not about how much they lost, it’s about how much Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Captain Marvel, War Machine, Ant-Man, Nebula and Rocket have left.

