Batwoman Trailer: Ruby Rose is CW’s Newest Superhero

Watch the official Batwoman trailer! Ruby Rose joins CW’s “Arrowverse” aka DCTV universe that includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning. Batwoman is coming Sundays this fall to The CW! Watch the official trailer in the player below.

Based on the characters from DC, Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2) stars as Kate Kane, a woman who seeks justice in Gotham city as Batwoman.

Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy).