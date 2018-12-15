Best Movies on Netflix: December to January 2019

Take a look at the best movies on Netflix. These original movies will be added to the streaming service from December to January 2019.

December is upon us, bringing a new crop of original movies and documentaries to Netflix.

And with the 76th Golden Globes just around the corner, all Netflix nominees will soon be streaming.

Alfonso Cuarón’s (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien) ROMA is streaming now. It will be followed by the Belgium transgender drama ‘Girl’ in January. Additionally, Netflix is set to premiere a number of original music documentaries, including ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and ‘Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour’.

Among the best movies on Netflix, Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in the thriller ‘Bird Box’. In comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays the mother of a plus-size, teenage daughter (Danielle Macdonald) who signs up for a pageant in ‘Dumplin’. Both films will premiere on the streaming service in December.

Take a look at our list of the best movies on Netflix from December to January 2019 below.