Best Movies on Netflix: December to January 2019

by

Bird Box Movie

Take a look at the best movies on Netflix. These original movies will be added to the streaming service from December to January 2019.

December is upon us, bringing a new crop of original movies and documentaries to Netflix.

And with the 76th Golden Globes just around the corner, all Netflix nominees will soon be streaming.

Alfonso Cuarón’s (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien) ROMA is streaming now. It will be followed by the Belgium transgender drama ‘Girl’ in January. Additionally, Netflix is set to premiere a number of original music documentaries, including ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and ‘Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour’.

Among the best movies on Netflix, Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in the thriller ‘Bird Box’. In comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays the mother of a plus-size, teenage daughter (Danielle Macdonald) who signs up for a pageant in ‘Dumplin’. Both films will premiere on the streaming service in December.

Take a look at our list of the best movies on Netflix from December to January 2019 below.

December 7, 2018 Dumplin’
December 7, 2018 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
December 12, 2018 Out of Many, One
December 14, 2018 ROMA
December 16, 2018 Springsteen on Broadway
December 21, 2018 Bird Box
December 31, 2018 Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
January 18, 2019 Girl

News

 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Trailer Watch the new trailer for Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, featuring the voices Christian Bale and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot Trailer Watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer. The Netflix horror series stars Kiernan Shipka.
Mute Trailer Watch the Mute trailer. Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Therouxn star in the Netflix sci-fi thriller.
When We First Met Watch the trailer. Adam Devine, Alexandra Daddario and Robbie Amell star in the Netflix comedy When We First Met.
Marvel’s Luke Cage Mike Colter and Alfre Woodar star in Marvel's live action Netflix series, Luke Cage.
Pee-wee’s Big Holiday First Look: Pee-wee Herman hits the road in the first official photo from Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

Tags:

Leave a Comment