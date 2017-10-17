Beyond Skyline Trailer

Watch trailer for the sci-fi sequel Beyond Skyline, starring Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, Iko Uwais, Jonny Weston, Callan Mulvey, Antonio Fargas and Jacob Vargas. Beyond Skyline is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2017.

When the population of Los Angeles is vacuumed off the face of the earth, Detective Mark Corley (Frank Grillo) storms his way onto an alien ship to rescue his estranged son. But after crashing the ship in Southeast Asia, he must forge an alliance with a band of survivors to discover the key to saving his son and taking back the planet once and for all.

