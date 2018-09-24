

Rosie Perez (White Men Can’t Jump, Do the Right Thing) has signed on for the role of Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya in DC’s Birds of Prey movie.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have joined the cast of DC’s Birds of Prey movie. Winstead will play the vigilante “Huntress” and Smollett-Bell will portray the idealistic streetfighter “Black Canary.”

Margot Robbie stars in the female-centered team-up movie Birds of Prey, based on the DC Comics series of the same name. Cathy Yan is directing with Margot Robbie reprising her ‘Suicide Squad’ role as Harley Quinn. In ‘Birds of Prey’, Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Cathy Yan

Screenwriter: Christina Hodson

Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is producing with Sue Kroll and her Kroll & Co Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless of Clubhouse Pictures.

