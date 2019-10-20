Birds of Prey Trailer

by ·

birds_of_prey_movie_trailer

Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ewan McGregor star in the action adventure Birds of Prey. Watch the Birds of Prey trailer below!

  • Release Date: February 7, 2020
  • Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime
  • Director: Cathy Yan
  • Screenwriter: Christina Hodson
  • Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Ella Jay Basco
  • Running Time: Unknown
  • MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the evil crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Related Headlines

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *