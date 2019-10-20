Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ewan McGregor star in the action adventure Birds of Prey. Watch the Birds of Prey trailer below!

Release Date: February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020 Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Action, Adventure, Crime Director: Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan Screenwriter: Christina Hodson

Christina Hodson Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Ella Jay Basco

Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Ella Jay Basco Running Time: Unknown

Unknown MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the evil crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).