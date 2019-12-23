Release Date: December 22, 2021

Studio: New Line Cinema (Warner Bros.)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Screenwriter: Adam Sztykiel

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Dwayne Johnson stars in the long-in-development superhero movie Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character. Johnson stars as the rebellious anti-hero given powers equal to Shazam!

Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) with Johnson starring as the titular anti-hero. The film will be the second collaboration between Collet-Serra and Johnson, who have also been working together on Disney’s forthcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise.

The film will be produced by Johnson and FlynnPicturesCo’s Beau Flyn along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will be overseeing the project for FlynnPictureCo.

