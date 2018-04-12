Black Panther Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital Details

Walt Disney Home Entertainment has officially announcedwill be release on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Ryan Coogler’s(2018), stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Andy Serkis. Available Digitally May 8 and Blu-ray May 15, 2018.

Through the 4K Cinematic Universe Edition of Black Panther, fans will experience the exhilarating adventure in stunning 4K with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Never-before-seen extras feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium. Also included are a roundtable discussion with “Black Panther” filmmakers and writers; a featurette tracing the countless connections between heroes, characters and storylines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and an exclusive sneak peek at “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Special Features:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes U.N. Meet and Greet Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda T’Challa Remembers His Father Voices from the Past

Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Technical Specs:

4K Blu-ray: English Dolby Atmos, English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, Latin Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH, French & Spanish