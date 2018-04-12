Black Panther Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital Details
Walt Disney Home Entertainment has officially announced Marvel’s Black Panther will be release on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018), stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Andy Serkis. Available Digitally May 8 and Blu-ray May 15, 2018.
Through the 4K Cinematic Universe Edition of Black Panther, fans will experience the exhilarating adventure in stunning 4K with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Never-before-seen extras feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium. Also included are a roundtable discussion with “Black Panther” filmmakers and writers; a featurette tracing the countless connections between heroes, characters and storylines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and an exclusive sneak peek at “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
Special Features:
- Director’s Intro
- From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making
- Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity
- The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them
- The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people
- Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology
- Deleted Scenes
- U.N. Meet and Greet
- Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda
- T’Challa Remembers His Father
- Voices from the Past
- Gag Reel
- Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”
- Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe
- Director’s Commentary
Technical Specs:
4K Blu-ray: English Dolby Atmos, English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, Latin Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital
Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital
Subtitles: English SDH, French & Spanish