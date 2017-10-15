Video: Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review (Spoilers)
Watch the Blade Runner 2049 movie review with spoilers. How does the sequel compare to the 1982 cult classic? In ‘Blade Runner 2049’, Ryan Gosling is “K”, a Blade Runner who discovers a long-buried secret leads him to question his own reality and track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.
Movie review by: John V.
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks and Jared Leto.
Directed by: Denis Villeneuve.