Warner Home Video will release a 4K UHD + Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray steelbook box set of director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Harrison Ford. Thirty years after the events of Blade Runner, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret.

Comments

comment count