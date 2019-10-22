Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce and Eiza González star in the action thriller Bloodshot, based on the Valiant Comics character. Watch the Bloodshot trailer below!

February 21, 2020 Studio: Sony Pictures

Action, Drama, Fantasy Director: Dave Wilson

Eric Heisserer, Jeff Wadlow Cast: Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell

Unknown MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.