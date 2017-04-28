Bohemian Rhapsody Movie



Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) stars in the Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Bryan Singer directs this music biopic that chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen. The story will focus on the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Release Date: December 25, 2018

Studio: GK Films (production)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Director: Bryan Singer

Screenwriter: Anthony McCarten

Cast: Rami Malek

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Bryan Singer directs “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a music biopic that chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the British rock band Queen. The story will focus on the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985. Mercury formed the band Queen in 1970 and served as lead singer until his death in 1991 at the age of 45. Queen has sold over 170 million albums with its best known titles — all with powerful vocals from Mercury — including “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

