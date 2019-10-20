Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in the Fox News scandal Bombshell, directed by Jay Roach (HBO’s Game Change). Watch the Bombshell trailer below!

Release Date: December 20, 2019

Lionsgate Genre: Biography, Drama

Charles Randolph Cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney

Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Female employees at Fox News take on a toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes.