Bombshell Trailer
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in the Fox News scandal Bombshell, directed by Jay Roach (HBO’s Game Change). Watch the Bombshell trailer below!
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Studio: Lionsgate
- Genre: Biography, Drama
- Director: Jay Roach
- Screenwriter: Charles Randolph
- Cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney
- Running Time: 1 hr 48 min
- MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Female employees at Fox News take on a toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes.