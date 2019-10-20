Bombshell Trailer

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in the Fox News scandal Bombshell, directed by Jay Roach (HBO’s Game Change). Watch the Bombshell trailer below!

  • Release Date: December 20, 2019
  • Studio: Lionsgate
  • Genre: Biography, Drama
  • Director: Jay Roach
  • Screenwriter: Charles Randolph
  • Cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney
  • Running Time: 1 hr 48 min
  • MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Female employees at Fox News take on a toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes.

