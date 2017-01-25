Release Date: 2017

Studio: Netflix

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: David Ayer

Screenwriter: Max Landis

Cast: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramírez

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Netflix will finance and release “Bright,” the Max Landis scripted cop thriller starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramírez. Netflix will invest north of $90M in the entire package. There could be a limited theatrical launch day and date, Netflix plans to release the film to its streaming service subscribers in countries around the world.

