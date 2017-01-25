Bright
Release Date: 2017
Studio: Netflix
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: David Ayer
Screenwriter: Max Landis
Cast: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramírez
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Netflix will finance and release “Bright,” the Max Landis scripted cop thriller starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramírez. Netflix will invest north of $90M in the entire package. There could be a limited theatrical launch day and date, Netflix plans to release the film to its streaming service subscribers in countries around the world.