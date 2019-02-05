Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel will not be landing on Netflix

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that when Captain Marvel ends its theatrical run it will be the first Marvel film not available on Netflix. Instead it will air on Disney’s new subscription streaming service called Disney+ ending its Marvel Studios licensing deal with the popular streaming platform.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson, Room) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. The 90s setting means an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson is joined in the film by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Jude Law. Reprising their roles from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, and returning once again to a Marvel Studios film will be Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. An all-star collective of accomplished writers penned the screenplay, including Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow) and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.