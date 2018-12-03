New Captain Marvel Trailer & Poster: She’s Going to End the War

Marvel Studios has released the brand new trailer for Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law. Watch the second Captain Marvel trailer and take a look at the new poster below!

In the full trailer, Carol Danvers touches upon the war between the Skrulls and the Kree with Nick Fury. She, herself, is a Kree–a race of “noble warrior heroes.” With no memory of her past, several individuals–leader of Starforce (played by Jude Law), Skrulls leader Talos (played by Mendelsohn), and a mysterious character played by Annette Bening– tell Carol who they think she is as well as her beginning.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer.