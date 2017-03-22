

DreamWorks Animation has released the first Captain Underpants movie trailer, voice starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms.

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

