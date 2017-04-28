

Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer star in Cars 3. Lightning McQueen (Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of racing by a new generation of faster cars. Watch the Cars 3 trailer below!

Release Date: June 16, 2017 (3D)

Studio: Disney/Pixar

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel

Director: Brian Fee

Screenwriter: Bob Peterson, Mike Rich

Cast: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, Tony Shalhoub, Margo Martindale, Chris Cooper, Cheech Marin

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: G

Plot Summary

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Movie Trailers



Cars 3 – Trailer

Cars 3 – Teaser Trailer

