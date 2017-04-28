Cars 3 Trailer
Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer star in Cars 3. Lightning McQueen (Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of racing by a new generation of faster cars. Watch the Cars 3 trailer below!
Release Date: June 16, 2017 (3D)
Studio: Disney/Pixar
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel
Director: Brian Fee
Screenwriter: Bob Peterson, Mike Rich
Cast: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, Tony Shalhoub, Margo Martindale, Chris Cooper, Cheech Marin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: G
Plot Summary
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!
Movie Trailers
Cars 3 – Trailer
Cars 3 – Teaser Trailer