Charlie’s Angels Trailer & Posters: Kristen Stewart is an Angel

See the movie posters and trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska!

Sony’s Columbia Pictures has released the first official trailer and two posters for Charlie’s Angels in theaters November 15, 2019.

The reboot stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo and Elizabeth Banks. You can check out the posters and trailer below!

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.