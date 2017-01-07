

Dax Shepard, Michael Peña and Kristen Bell star in the big screen adaptation of the 70s TV series CHiPs. The adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers as they make their rounds on the freeways of Los Angeles.

Release Date: March 24, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: Dax Shepard

Screenwriter: Dax Shepard

Cast: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Jane Kaczmarek, Maya Rudolph, Richard T. Jones

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: (R) for crude sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, some violence and drug use.

Plot Summary

California Highway Patrol (CHiPs) officers Francis “Ponch” Poncherello and Jon Baker run around the L.A. area stopping speeders and car thieves, helping stranded motorists, assisting paramedics at accident scenes, and occasionally investigating crimes. The story for this film is not yet known.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count