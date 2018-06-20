

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson star in Creed II. Adonis Creed must face an opponent with ties to his family’s past while balancing personal obligations and training with Rocky Balboa.

Release Date: November 21, 2018

Studio: MGM

Genre: Action, Drama, Sport, Sequel

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Screenwriter: Cheo Hodari Coker

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: CreedTheMovie.com

Plot Summary

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Movie Trailers

Creed II – Trailer

