

Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif star in the Cult of Chucky, the seventh installment of the ‘Child’s Play’ film franchise.

Release Date: 2017

Studio: Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Sequel

Director: Don Mancini

Screenwriter: Don Mancini

Cast: Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent, Grace Lynn Kung

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions – an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face – a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

