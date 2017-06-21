Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow star in the comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2. Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.
Release Date: November 10, 2017
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Comedy, Sequel
Director: Sean Anders
Screenwriter: Sean Anders, John Morris
Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, Alessandra Ambrosio, Scarlett Estevez, Owen Vaccaro, John Cena
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join the daddies in Paramount Pictures’ “Daddy’s Home 2,” playing the fathers to Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg ‘s characters Brad and Dusty. The grandfathers join the holiday celebration when Brad and Dusty team up to provide their kids the perfect Christmas.
Movie Trailers
Daddy’s Home – 2 Trailer