

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow star in the comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2. Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.

Release Date: November 10, 2017

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Sequel

Director: Sean Anders

Screenwriter: Sean Anders, John Morris

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, Alessandra Ambrosio, Scarlett Estevez, Owen Vaccaro, John Cena

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join the daddies in Paramount Pictures’ “Daddy’s Home 2,” playing the fathers to Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg ‘s characters Brad and Dusty. The grandfathers join the holiday celebration when Brad and Dusty team up to provide their kids the perfect Christmas.

Daddy’s Home – 2 Trailer

