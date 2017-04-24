Dark Phoenix Movie
20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next main ‘X-Men’ film. The Dark Phoenix Movie will be released in theaters on November 2, 2018. Sophie Turner is set to reprise her role as the telepathic mutant Jean Grey.
Release Date: November 2, 2018
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: Simon Kinberg
Screenwriter: Simon Kinberg
Cast: Sophie Turner
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie centers around the telepathic mutant Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The Uncanny X-Men’s “The Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline was previously explored in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original X-Men trilogy, while Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) now portrays the powerful mutant. Bookmark this page to be the first to see the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie.
Movie Trailers
Dark Phoenix Movie Trailer