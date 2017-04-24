

20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next main ‘X-Men’ film. The Dark Phoenix Movie will be released in theaters on November 2, 2018. Sophie Turner is set to reprise her role as the telepathic mutant Jean Grey.

Release Date: November 2, 2018

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Simon Kinberg

Screenwriter: Simon Kinberg

Cast: Sophie Turner

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie centers around the telepathic mutant Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The Uncanny X-Men’s “The Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline was previously explored in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original X-Men trilogy, while Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) now portrays the powerful mutant. Bookmark this page to be the first to see the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie.

