Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Trailer
Watch the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul trailer, starring Jason Ian Drucker, Tom Everett Scott and Alicia Silverstone.
In Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Greg convinces his family to take a road trip to attend his great grandmother’s 90th birthday as a cover for what he really wants: to attend a nearby gamer convention. Things do not go according to plan and Heffley family antics ensue.
David Bowers (‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days’) directs the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ reboot based on Jeff Kinney’s book ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’.
