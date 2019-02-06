Disney to Continue R-Rated Deadpool Sequels After Fox Merger

by

deadpool_disney

Disney plans to continue R-Rated Deadpool sequels under yet to be decided banner

Mark Twain once said, “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” the same could be said about Fox’s Deadpool franchise.

After the $70 billion-plus Disney-21st Century Fox merger was announced many questioned if family-friendly Walt Disney Studios would continue to develop and release R-rated sequels like a potential Deadpool 3.

During Disney’s conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss the company’s first-quarter numbers CEO Bob Iger confirmed that R-rated superhero movies, including future Deadpool installments, will carry on.

“We will continue in that business,” Iger said. “There’s certainly popularity” to recent Fox titles like Deadpool and Logan. They will be released under a yet to be decided banner.

Iger also said FX TV titles like The Gifted would factor heavily into the company’s strategy, but wouldn’t likely lean toward the company’s new subscription streaming service Disney+ because of their generally non-family-oriented nature.

Based upon the Marvel Comics’ character, ‘Deadpool’ tells the story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool becomes an unconventional anti-hero.

News

 Once Upon A Deadpool Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Fred Savage star in Once Upon A Deadpool a PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2.
New Deadpool Red Band Trailer Released Watch the new red band trailer for the R-rated superhero movie Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds and Brianna Hildebrand.
Deadpool Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Gina Carano star in Deadpool, based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero.
Deadpool Trailer is Here! Watch the Deadpool trailer, starring Ryan Reynolds as mercenary Wade Wilson aka Deadpool.
Deadpool Shoots Live-action Version of Test Footage Deadpool shoots a live-action version of the CG-animated test footage sequence.
First Official Image of Deadpool Revealed Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool channels Burt Reynolds lounging seductively on a bearskin rug in front of a blazing fireplace.

Tags:

Leave a Comment