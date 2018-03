Watch Disney’s The BFG movie trailer, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ruby Barnhill and Mark Rylance.

Directed by Spielberg, Disney’s The BFG tells the imaginative story of a young girl and the Giant who introduces her to the wonders and perils of Giant Country. The BFG (Mark Rylance), while a giant himself, is a Big Friendly Giant and nothing like the other inhabitants of Giant Country.