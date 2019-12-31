Release Date: May 7, 2021

Studio: Marvel Studios (Disney)

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Scott Derrickson

Screenwriter: Jade Halley Bartlett

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong star in Marvel Studio’s fantasy adventure sequel. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch joins director Scott Derrickson’s sequel to the 2016 Marvel film

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is being described as the first horror film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the titular sorcerer supreme and Elizabeth Olsen also appears as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Olsen’s Disney+ series “WandaVision” is set to directly impact the events of the Doctor Strange sequel and MCU Phase 4. According to Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, the sequel will feature new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie.

Movie Trailers