Release Date: March, 31, 2017 (4K re-release), October 26, 2001 (theatrical)

Studio: 20th Century Fox, Newmarket Films

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction

Director: Richard Kelly

Screenwriter: Richard Kelly

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross, Noah Wyle, Holmes Osborne, Jolene Purdy

Running Time: 1 hr 53 min

MPAA Rating: R for language, some drug use and violence.

Plot Summary

Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a disturbed adolescent from a semi-functional, upper-middle class family, gifted with a sharp intellect and vivid imagination–but he’s also a bit weird. Donnie’s off his medication and when his bedroom is obliterated by a falling airline engine, he becomes increasingly delusional and convinced the world will end in 28 days. Aided by an imaginary friend, he secretly embarks on an increasingly crazed series of actions, which horrify his teachers, scare his parents and amaze his friends.

