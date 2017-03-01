Donnie Darko
Arrow Films will debut a 4K restoration of the sci-fi cult favorite Donnie Darko in both theatrical and director’s cuts. Watch the movie trailer below.
Release Date: March, 31, 2017 (4K re-release), October 26, 2001 (theatrical)
Studio: 20th Century Fox, Newmarket Films
Genre: Drama, Science Fiction
Director: Richard Kelly
Screenwriter: Richard Kelly
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross, Noah Wyle, Holmes Osborne, Jolene Purdy
Running Time: 1 hr 53 min
MPAA Rating: R for language, some drug use and violence.
Plot Summary
Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a disturbed adolescent from a semi-functional, upper-middle class family, gifted with a sharp intellect and vivid imagination–but he’s also a bit weird. Donnie’s off his medication and when his bedroom is obliterated by a falling airline engine, he becomes increasingly delusional and convinced the world will end in 28 days. Aided by an imaginary friend, he secretly embarks on an increasingly crazed series of actions, which horrify his teachers, scare his parents and amaze his friends.