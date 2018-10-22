

Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria and Michael Peña star in Paramount Pictures' live-action adventure Dora the Explorer movie, based on the Nickelodeon animated series.

Dora the Explorer movie stars Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as the backpack-wearing Dora with Eva Longoria (Overboard) and Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Dora’s parents. The cast includes Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, and Temuera Morrison.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora (Moner) for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

The film was directed by James Bobin (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted) and written by Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl) and Nicholas Stoller (Night School). John G. Scotti, Julia Pistor, and Eugenio Derbez are executive producing. ‘Dora the Explorer’ is a Paramount Players and Nickelodeon production in association with Walden Media.

Dora the Explorer will be released in theaters on August 2, 2019.

