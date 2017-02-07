

Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance star in director Christopher Nolan’s WWII action thriller Dunkirk. Tells the story of the Dunkirk, France evacuation, which took place at the beginning of World War II.

Release Date: July 21, 2017 (Theaters, IMAX)

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, War

Director: Christopher Nolan

Screenwriter: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, James D’Arcy, Harry Styles

Plot Summary

“Dunkirk” tells the story of the Dunkirk, France evacuation, which took place at the beginning of World War II. The large scale film will be shot on a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large format film photography for maximum image quality and high impact immersion. Shooting will begin in May using many of the real locations of the true-life events, which form the background for the story. Nolan will also produce the film with his longtime producing partner Emma Thomas.

